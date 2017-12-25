Hace unos días supimos que Ed Sheeran ha sido el artista más escuchado por streaming en 2017 a nivel global en Spotify y se mantiene como el artista número uno con 47 millones de oyentes mensuales.

Según datos de la plataforma, Divide de Ed Sheeran es el álbum más escuchado por streaming del año a nivel mundial con 3.100 millones de streams, y Shape of You se ha convertido en el tema más escuchado por streaming en Spotify, con más de 1.400 millones de streams.

Por eso no sorprende demasiado que precisamente Shape of You sea también la canción más exitosa del año, la que lidera la clasificación final de resumen de todo el año del Billboard Hot 100, la lista de singles de Estados Unidos y, a la sazón, la más importante del planeta.

Y es que a pesar de que el Despacito de Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber se mantuvo 16 semanas en el número 1 de este Billboard Hot 100, el tema de Ed Sheeran ha tenido un recorrido más prolongado en el tiempo, con 12 semanas en el primer puesto y 33 semanas en el top 10.

Despacito tiene que conformarse, por tanto, con una más que honrosa segunda posición, por delante de That’s what I like de Bruno Mars, Humble de Kendrick Lamar y Something just like this de The Chainsmokers con Coldplay.

Esos son los cinco singles más exitosos de 2017 según Billboard, que cuenta para elaborar sus clasificaciones ventas físicas y digitales, streamings y reproducciones en radio, entre otros parámetros de popularidad.

LISTA COMPLETA

01. Shape of you – Ed Sheeran 02. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Beaber 03. That’s what I like – Bruno Mars 04. Humble – Kendrick Lamar 05. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay 06. Bad And Boujee – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert 07. Closer – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey 08. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt 09. Believer – Imagine Dragons 10. Congratulations – Post Malone Featuring Quavo 11. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur 12. I’m The One – DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne 13. XO TOUR Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert 14. Mask Off – Future 15. Unforgettable – French Montana Featuring Swae Lee 16. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars 17. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara 18. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled Featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller 19. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane 20. Starboy – The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk 21. Location – Khalid 22. Attention – Charlie Puth 23. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Shawn Mendes 24. Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) – Cardi B 25. Redbone – Childish Gambino 26. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – Zayn / Taylor Swift 27. It Ain’t Me – Kygo x Selena Gomez 28. iSpy – KYLE Featuring Lil Yachty 29. Issues – Julia Michaels 30. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara 31. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid 32. Slow Hands – Niall Horan 33. Love On The Brain – Rihanna 34. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk 35. Bounce Back – Big Sean 36. Strip That Down – Liam Payne Featuring Quavo 37. Fake Love – Drake 38. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 Featuring Kendrick Lamar 39. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift 40. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran 41. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly x Camila Cabello 42. Paris – The Chainsmokers 43. Side To Side – Ariana Grande Featuring Nicki Minaj 44. Rockabye – Clean Bandit Featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie 45. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man 46. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber 47. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato 48. Bank Account – 21 Savage 49. Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake 50. Mi Gente – J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce.

51. Thunder – Imagine Dragons 52. T-Shirt – Migos 53. Rake It Up – Yo Gotti Featuring Nicki Minaj 54. Mercy – Shawn Mendes 55. Tunnel Vision – Kodak Black 56. Rockstar – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage 57. In Case You Didn’t Know – Brett Young 58. Heathens – twenty one pilots 59. Now Or Never – Halsey 60. Caroline – Amine 61. Rolex – Ayo & Teo 62. DNA. – Kendrick Lamar 63. Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall 64. Swang – Rae Sremmurd 65. Passionfruit – Drake 66. Loyalty. – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna 67. Praying – Kesha 68. Goosebumps – Travis Scott 69. Cold – Maroon 5 Featuring Future 70. Broccoli – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty 71. Slide – Calvin Harris Featuring Frank Ocean & Migos 72. What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina 73. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry Featuring Skip Marley 74. Feels – Calvin Harris Featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean 75. All Time Low – Jon Bellion 76. Hurricane – Luke Combs 77. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith 78. Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid 79. Magnolia – Playboi Carti 80. Love Galore – SZA Featuring Travis Scott 81. Drowning – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Featuring Kodak Black 82. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey Featuring Zedd 83. Both – Gucci Mane Featuring Drake 84. What About Us – P!nk 85. Swalla – Jason Derulo Featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign 86. Slippery – Migos Featuring Gucci Mane 87. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles 88. Water Under The Bridge – Adele 89. Malibu – Miley Cyrus 90. Down – Marian Hill 91. No Promises – Cheat Codes Featuring Demi Lovato 92. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes 93. I Get The Bag – Gucci Mane Featuring Migos 94. Small Town Boy – Dustin Lynch 95. Everyday We Lit – YFN Lucci Featuring PnB Rock 96. Havana – Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug 97. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 Featuring SZA 98. Do Re Mi – Blackbear 99. Look At Me! – XXXTentacion 100. The Fighter – Keith Urban Featuring Carrie Underwood.

Con información de Excélsior