Estos son los nominados al Óscares 2017

Vuelven la alfombra roja, las lágrimas de los actores, las estatuillas de oro y los discursos comprometidos —que este año seguramente giren en torno al presidente de Estados Unidos. Sí, ya tenemos nominados a los Oscars 2017.

Las predicciones no han fallado y Arrival (8), Moonlight (8) y La La Land (14) son las películas más nominadas. La La Land se ha convertido, de hecho, en la más nominada de la historia al empatar con Titanic All About Eve. Todo apunta a que, como pasó en los Globos de Oro, vamos a ver un mano a mano entre el musical de Damien Chazelle y Moonlight, de Barry Jenkins.

Mejor película

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight

Mejor director

  • Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Mejor actor

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washingotn, Fences

Mejor actriz

  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor película animada

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia

Dirección de Fotografía

  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Silence

Mejor vestuario

  • Allied
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jackie
  • La La Land

Mejor documental

  • Fire at Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life, Animated
  • O.J.: Made in America
  • 13th

Mejor corto

  • Ennemis Entreniers
  • La Femme et le TGV
  • Silent Nights
  • Sing
  • Timecode

Mejor documental corto

  • Extremis
  • 4.1 Miles
  • Joe’s Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

Mejor corto animado

  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Pearl
  • Piper

Mejor edición

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • Moonlight

Mejor película extranjera

  • Land of Mine (Dinamarca)
  • A Man Called Ove (Suecia)
  • The Salesman (Irán)
  • Tanna (Australia)
  • Toni Erdmann (Alemania)

Mejor maquillaje

  • A Man Called Ove
  • Star Trek Beyond
  • Suicide Squad

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Jackie
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Passengers

Mejor canción original

  • “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
  • “City of Stars,” La La Land
  • “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
  • “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Mejor producción

  • Arrival
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Hail, Caesar!
  • La La Land
  • Passengers

Mejor edición de sonido

  • Arrival
  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Sully

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Doctor Strange
  • The Jungle Book
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hidden Figures
  • Lion
  • Moonlight

Mejor guion original

  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • The Lobster
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • 20th Century Women

