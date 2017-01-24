Estos son los nominados al Óscares 2017

Vuelven la alfombra roja, las lágrimas de los actores, las estatuillas de oro y los discursos comprometidos —que este año seguramente giren en torno al presidente de Estados Unidos. Sí, ya tenemos nominados a los Oscars 2017.
Las predicciones no han fallado y Arrival (8), Moonlight (8) y La La Land (14) son las películas más nominadas. La La Land se ha convertido, de hecho, en la más nominada de la historia al empatar con Titanic y All About Eve. Todo apunta a que, como pasó en los Globos de Oro, vamos a ver un mano a mano entre el musical de Damien Chazelle y Moonlight, de Barry Jenkins.
Mejor película
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Mejor director
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Mejor actor
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washingotn, Fences
Mejor actriz
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actor de reparto
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor película animada
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Dirección de Fotografía
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Mejor vestuario
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Mejor documental
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
Mejor corto
- Ennemis Entreniers
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Mejor documental corto
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Mejor corto animado
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Mejor edición
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Mejor película extranjera
- Land of Mine (Dinamarca)
- A Man Called Ove (Suecia)
- The Salesman (Irán)
- Tanna (Australia)
- Toni Erdmann (Alemania)
Mejor maquillaje
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Mejor banda sonora original
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Mejor canción original
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
- “City of Stars,” La La Land
- “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
- “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Mejor producción
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Mejor edición de sonido
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Mejores efectos visuales
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Mejor guion adaptado
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Mejor guion original
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
