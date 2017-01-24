Estos son los nominados al Óscares 2017

Vuelven la alfombra roja, las lágrimas de los actores, las estatuillas de oro y los discursos comprometidos —que este año seguramente giren en torno al presidente de Estados Unidos. Sí, ya tenemos nominados a los Oscars 2017.

Las predicciones no han fallado y Arrival (8), Moonlight (8) y La La Land (14) son las películas más nominadas. La La Land se ha convertido, de hecho, en la más nominada de la historia al empatar con Titanic y All About Eve. Todo apunta a que, como pasó en los Globos de Oro, vamos a ver un mano a mano entre el musical de Damien Chazelle y Moonlight, de Barry Jenkins.

Mejor película

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Mejor actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washingotn, Fences

Mejor actriz

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, Fences



Naomie Harris, Moonlight



Nicole Kidman, Lion



Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures



Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



Mejor película animada

Kubo and the Two Strings



Moana



My Life as a Zucchini



The Red Turtle



Zootopia



Dirección de Fotografía

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Mejor vestuario

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Mejor documental

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Mejor corto

Ennemis Entreniers



La Femme et le TGV



Silent Nights



Sing



Timecode



Mejor documental corto

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Mejor corto animado

Blind Vaysha



Borrowed Time



Pear Cider and Cigarettes



Pearl



Piper



Mejor edición

Arrival



Hacksaw Ridge



Hell or High Water



La La Land



Moonlight



Mejor película extranjera

Land of Mine (Dinamarca)

A Man Called Ove (Suecia)

The Salesman (Irán)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Alemania)

Mejor maquillaje

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Mejor banda sonora original

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Mejor canción original

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Mejor producción

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Mejor edición de sonido

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Mejores efectos visuales

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Mejor guion adaptado

Arrival



Fences



Hidden Figures



Lion



Moonlight



Mejor guion original

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Con información de Agencias